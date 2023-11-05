Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to marry actress and his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram from Manipur by the end of November, reports said.

According to reports, Randeep is getting married to Lin by the end of this month.

Randeep and Lin were in a relationship for past many years.

“However, the wedding venue is yet to be decided. It will be a close knit ceremony, and will be attended by his family and friends,” a news agency quoted a source as saying.

The report further said that the reception will be a grand affair, and is likely to take place either in Mumbai or New Delhi.

Model, actress and businesswoman Lin Laishram hails from Imphal Manipur.

She first appeared in a cameo in Om Shanti Om and was the brand ambassador of New York based jewellery brand, Ozoru Jewelry.

She represented Manipur in Miss Northeast and was the first runner up in 2008 held in Shillong

She played the character of Bembem in the 2014 National award winning movie Mary Kom alongside Priyanka Chopra and directed by Omung Kumar.

Lin was also seen in movies like ‘Rangoon’, and most recently ‘Jaane Jaan’.

She is the first Manipuri model who went on national television wearing a swimsuit, which led to many controversies in her hometown Imphal.