Imphal: Two Myanmar nationals were among seven Kuki militants arrested in massive combing operations carried out by the joint security forces of the state and central government at different hideouts in Moreh Sub Division of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south during the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

A few arms, ammunition, camouflage jackets and booths have been recovered in the operations.

The ages of the arrested persons are in the range of 20 years to 56.

The sources also stated that the arrested persons are belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front.

The operations against the Kuki militants have been intensified after the killing of the SDPO Moreh, Chingtham Anand Kumar who was snipped to death by the sharpshooter of the Kuki militant on October 31.

With the enforcement of the additional forces from Imphal towards Moreh, the operations have been continuing at sensitive areas of Moreh for the 4th day on Saturday.

The operations were conducted at the villages of Toulal, Laikhot, Senjang, Moreh Muslim Basti, Nepali Basti, and Toulal.

The house-to-house cordon and search operations are still continuing at Moreh at the time of reporting.

The arrested persons are Netingam Lupho (55 yrs) S/o Jamkhothang Lupho of Moreh Yengoupokpi village, Jamkhohao Lupho (46 yrs) S/o Lunkhopao Lupho of Moreh Yangoupokpi, George Holkhoset Khongsai (20 yrs) S/o Jacob Ngamjathang Khongsai, Monomveng Joldam village of Moreh ward no 7, Letgoylen Doungel (25 yrs) S/o Lethang Zionveng near Moreh hospital ward no 7, Jangkhohao Haokip (34 yrs) S/o L.jamkithang Haokip, Zion Veng Ward no 7, Nengimao S/o Mangthang of Nampalong in Myanmar and Ma Mong Su (26 yrs) S/o L. Mong Thang of Nampalong in Myanmar.

The arrested persons along with the seized articles are now in the Moreh Police station for further legal proceedings.