When a male has difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection during sexual intercourse, or when his erections are of shorter duration than average (5.4 minutes), he may be suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED). This condition can be caused by a variety of underlying health issues, such as heart disease. It is important to discuss ED with a doctor as soon as possible, as it can be a sign of a more serious medical problem.

Symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction?

Causes of Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction’s etiologies are divided into two categories: somatic and psychogenic:

· Physical Causes: In terms of physicality, ED occurs due mainly due to a reduction in blood flow and blood pressure. Conditions such as high cholesterol, Heart disease, high blood pressure and atherosclerosis affects the bloodstream to the penis. Moreover, damaged blood vessels and nerves also cause ED, which happens from disorders like Diabetes.

· Psychological Causes: Sexual traumas also occur due to Psychological issues. As the arousal initiates from the brain, psychological problems become a major reason for erectile dysfunction. Psychological issues such as stress, depression, anxiety, guilt, relationship problems, pornography addiction, performance anxiety, and low self-esteem can be significant contributors to poor sexual performance and may recur.

Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

The first step in treating erectile dysfunction is identifying the underlying cause. A healthcare provider will help determine the best treatment for you. Treatment options may include:

Cardiovascular exercise. Vigorous cardiovascular exercise for at least 45 minutes three times per week may help reverse some cases of mild ED. Cardiovascular exercises may include brisk walking, jogging, swimming, bicycling and jumping rope.

Quitting smoking. For men with mild ED, quitting smoking can lead to improvement after several months.

Talking to a sex therapist.

Oral medications that help increase blood flow to your penis, including sildenafil , vardenafil , tadalafil or avanafil . Oral medications start to work within an hour.

Penile low-intensity focused shockwave therapy (LiSWT) This noninvasive treatment improves blood flow by using sound waves. It can take two months to see improvement.

Medications you inject directly into your penis to create an erection including alprostadil , papaverine, phentolamine or a combination of multiple medications. Injectable medications start to work within 10 minutes.

Vacuum constriction device (penis pump) Penis pumps start to work almost immediately.

Testosterone replacement therapy, which is available as a gel, injection, patches and pellets. Testosterone replacement therapy starts to work within four weeks.

Penile implant procedure A penile implant is a procedure in which a surgeon places a device into your penis to make it hard. The device doesn’t affect sensation, peeing or orgasm.

Remedies for Erectile Dysfunction

Ginkgo: It expands bloodstream to the penis, which eventually improves sexual want and ED. though, this remedy may build a bleeding issue. For a person who takes blood thinners or suffering from bleeding diseases, it is advised to consult a doctor before using Ginkgo

Ginseng: There are numerous sorts of ginseng accessible in the market. Most of them are considered Helpful for ED. It is advised to take Ginseng in a controlled amount as it also causes sleeping disorder if taken in large quantity.

Yohimbine: The main component of African tree bark, yohimbine is probably one of the most problematic of all-natural remedies for ED. Some research suggests that yohimbine can improve a type of sexual dysfunction that is linked with a drug used to treat depression.

Horny goat weed: These leaves contain vitamins which enhance sexual performance. but if you take this herb in large quantity,it can cause heart dysfunction.