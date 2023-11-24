SHILLONG: The national people’s party (NPP) has decided to field two women leaders as the party’s candidates for the two seats in Meghalaya for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While, the NPP has named Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh as its candidate from Shillong seat, Agatha K Sangma has been named as the NPP candidate from Tura.

Notably, Agatha Sangma is the incumbent MP from Tura Lok Sabha constituency in Meghalaya.

The announcement of the names of the candidates was made by NPP Meghalaya president state’s deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday (November 24).

Speaking to the media at the NPP headquarters in Shillong, Prestone Tynsong said that the party had five to six aspirants for both Shillong and Tura constituencies.

The NPP also urged the partners in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (NPP) to support its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.