SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is yet to utilise Rs 100 crore fund meant for environment restoration in the state.

Meghalaya government is reportedly yet to submit any proposal for utilisation of the Rs 100 crore for environment restoration in the state.

The Rs 100 crore fund has been allocated under the Meghalaya Environmental Protection and Restoration Fund (MERPF).

The non-utilisation of the Rs 100 crore fund was revealed in the 18th interim report submitted by justice (retd) BP Katakey.

The report focused on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against illegal coal mining in Meghalaya.

It highlighted that the funds spent from the MEPRF are pending an audit.

Justice Katakey presented his report before the Meghalaya high court on November 14.

In his report, Justice Katakey stated that despite the Rs 100 crore, along with accrued interest, being available with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it remains unutilised.

The primary reason cited is the absence of proposals from the state government, as confirmed by a representative of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Justice Katakey, in his 18th interim report, expressed concerns about the potential resurgence of illegal coal mining and stressed on the need for immediate measures to curb such activities.