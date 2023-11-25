SHILLONG: The convoy of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma met with an accident on Saturday (November 25).

The accident took place at Upper Shillong area in Meghalaya during the morning hours of Saturday (November 25).

According to reports, the accident that the convoy of the Meghalaya chief minister met with, was a minor one.

The convoy of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was on its way to Dawki when it met with the accident.

The accident took place when one of the pilot cars of the Meghalaya CM’s convoy collided head on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

However, no one was injured in the accident.

It is being reported that Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma is also safe.