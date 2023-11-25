Shillong: The Meghalaya government has claimed that illegal toll gates and check gates have been shut down across the state.

However, the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners & Drivers Association (MCTO&DA) claims that illegal toll gates are still in operation.

MCTO&DA president Moskalander Marngar claims that 30 odd toll gates of the council are currently in operation, but these do not collect any fixed amount from trucks.

He claimed truckers are asked to pay Rs 300 during the day but the amount goes up to Rs 1,000 at night. He alleges that the truckers are being exploited.

MCTO&DA has also told the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) that the Association will not pay at any of the toll gates of the council until it finalizes the working plan with the state government.

KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem says that the council is expected to finalize the working plan within December. He assures that the new EC will take all possible steps to ensure that no illegal toll gates are allowed to operate.