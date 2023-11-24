SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is taking all possible steps to ensure closure of all illegal toll gates across the state.

This was stated by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday (November 24) while speaking to the media in Shillong.

He said that directives have been given to respective departments to keep strict vigil over the existence of any illegal toll gates across Meghalaya.

“We have instructed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to close down any kind of illegal check gates,” said Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong.

He added: “We have already stopped such gates.”

The toll gates in Meghalaya are the check points wherein the passers-by will have to stop and pay the toll fee to the concerned officials.

The toll tax is collected from the toll plazas with the sole purpose of recouping the construction and maintenance costs incurred in maintaining the toll roads or toll bridges or highway roads or toll-ways.

There are at least four toll plazas in Meghalaya.

They are at:

Deingpasoh NH-44 Shilong bypass Lomshinong NH-44 (New NH-6) Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Existing Road to 2lane with Paved Shoulders Configuration in JowaiMeghalayal AssamBorderSection of NH44 from km 69.200 to km 173.2 (104 km) in the State of Meghalaya Pahammawlein NH-40 Jorabat – Shillong (Barapani) (Km 0.000 to Km 61.840 Pasyih NH-44 (New NH-6) Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Existing Road to 2lane with Paved Shoulders Configuration in JowaiMeghalayal AssamBorderSection of NH44 from km 69.200 to km 173.2 (104 km) in the State of Meghalaya