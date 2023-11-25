Guwahati: Two workers were electrocuted to death while installing an electric post at a Jal Jeevan Mission project site in Gogamukh of Dhemaji, Assam.

The incident occurred when the workers came in contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire.

The deceased workers have been identified as Kushal Chutia and Mukul Changmai, both from Lakhimpur’s Ghilamara.

Following the incident, the families of the deceased and locals alleged that there were little to no safety measures at the site.

They also alleged negligence on the contractor’s part.

A local said that while it was a great initiative, the project sites can clearly be seen without any safety measures.

Some even claimed that despite heavy machinery being operated on the site, they don’t even have helmets for safety.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the accident.