Guwahati: Dr. Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has expressed grave concern over the recent decision by the Assam government to withdraw the sanctuary status of Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary and the rampant destruction of forest cover across the state.

In a statement, Dr. Borkakoti vehemently denounced the government’s actions, highlighting the detrimental impact they have on Assam‘s natural heritage and the well-being of its inhabitants.

He further vowed to raise these critical issues on international platforms to galvanize global attention and action.

“The Assam government’s decision to revoke the sanctuary status of Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary is a retrograde step that will have far-reaching consequences for the state’s biodiversity and air quality,” Dr. Borkakoti asserted.

“This decision is not only environmentally irresponsible but also poses significant health risks to the people of Assam, increasing the likelihood of asthma, heart disease, and lung cancer,” he said.

Dr. Borkakoti also expressed dismay over the degradation of Deepor Beel, a vital water body and bird sanctuary in Guwahati.

He pointed out that the sanctuary’s deterioration stems from misguided initiatives by the Assam government and the Indian Army, including the ill-conceived Rising Sun Water Festival, which involved filling the water body with soil.

“The degradation of Deepor Beel is a stark reminder of the government’s disregard for Assam’s natural treasures. This irresponsible action has disrupted the delicate ecological balance of the region, potentially leading to a decline in birdlife and reduced precipitation,” Dr. Borkakoti lamented.

He also condemned the widespread felling of valuable trees during the construction of four-lane roads across Assam, contradicting earlier promises made by the Prime Minister of India to relocate roadside trees during road widening projects.

“The rampant destruction of trees during road construction is a blatant violation of environmental norms and a betrayal of the Prime Minister’s commitments. This senseless deforestation has exacerbated Assam’s loss of green cover, contributing to a rise in temperatures across the state,” he added.

Driven by a deep commitment to preserving nature, Dr. Borkakoti pledged to raise these critical issues on global platforms within the IUCN, urging the international community to recognize the urgent need for conservation efforts in Assam.

“The people of Assam deserve to live in a healthy and sustainable environment. I will continue to fight for the protection of Assam’s natural heritage, ensuring that future generations can inherit the rich biodiversity that this state is known for,” Dr. Borkakoti further said.