Guwahati: The culmination of the Rising Sun Water Festival – “Revisiting Saraighat”, a monumental three-day event, marked the end of an impactful, first of its kind, Aquatic cum Cultural extravaganza at Deepor Beel Guwahati in Assam.

Rising Sun Water Fest showcased the rich cultural heritage of Assam, celebrated the valiant spirit of the Indian Army and forged a path towards becoming a landmark event for the entire Northeast India.

The sporting event included Sailing and Rowing with over 100 sportspersons from 15 Clubs and reputed Technical Staff/ Referees taking part.

The Sailing events were conducted in Enterprise, Laser and Optimus classes for boys, men, girls and open Categories. Total 47 participants and 42 boats from eight clubs from all over India took part in the Sailing events.

The Rowing Events conducted were Single Scull, Double Scull, Coxless Pair and Coxless Four in Boys, Girls and in Open Categories.

Total and 60 participants and seven clubs from all over India took part in the Rowing events. All the races were adjudicated by officials and jury members of international repute.

Apart from the competitive races Wind surfing, Speed Boating and Fun sailing were also conducted as demonstrations to promote water sports in the region. Yatch Club Hyderabad was adjudged Winner of Sailing and 236 IWT of the Indian Army was adjudged winners in Rowing Competition.

The Chief Guest for the closing ceremony was Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister for Environment and Forest, Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command, Lt Gen Manish Erry, GOC Gajraj Corps, and several civil and military dignitaries.

The closing ceremony included a series of attractions in form of traditional music, dance and art, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of Assam.

Special attractions were the Drone show, depiction of the battle of Saraighat, performance by violinist Sunita, dance performance by Megharanjini and her group and fusion musical by military bands.

Apart from the cultural shows, Indian Army also conducted a weapon equipment display, Helicopter Fly-past and Para Special Forces combat Free Fall demonstrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita expressed gratitude to the State Government for their remarkable contributions in making the event a resounding success.

According to him the Rising Sun Water Festival 2023 – “Revisiting Saraighat” owed its success to the relentless efforts and coordination between Army’s Eastern Command and the State Government.