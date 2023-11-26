Guwahati: The body of a young woman was discovered in her rented apartment in the Hengrabari area of Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

The woman, who was originally from Assam’s Dhemaji, was found lifeless in her residence near Amrit Udyan.

The police confirmed that she worked as a beautician at a nearby salon and had been residing in Guwahati for the past year.

The deceased has been identified as Anuska Saikia.

Dispur Police was notified of the incident and immediately dispatched officers to the scene to recover the body.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of death.

Forensic experts also arrived at the scene and are gathering evidence.

However, the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain unclear.

The police are investigating all angles including murder an suicide.