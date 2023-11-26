Guwahati: A cadre of the Manipur-based militant group United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) – S.K Thadou faction was apprehended by Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police in a joint operation on Sunday in Cachar district, bordering Manipur.

The arrested cadre, identified as Henlenmang Lhouvum, a resident of Senapati district in Manipur, was apprehended from Lakhicherra Khasia Punjee near Jirighat.

Upon searching Lhouvum, officials recovered a 0.32 mm pistol loaded with five live rounds of ammunition.

According to officials, they received specific intelligence regarding Lhouvum’s location and presence in the area to finalize an arms transaction with unknown individuals.

Acting on this information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police launched the operation and successfully apprehended him.

Officials confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to identify Lhouvum’s associates and the source of the ammunition.

They added that they are thoroughly examining all possible aspects related to the case.