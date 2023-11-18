ITANAGAR: Tension prevails at Kharsang in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh after a firing incident.

The firing incident took place between a group of youths and Assam Rifles troopers.

According to reports, the Assam Rifles troopers shot at a group of three youths, who were allegedly out for hunting.

The youths also reportedly shot back at the Assam Rifles troopers.

In the ensuing firing incident, a youth and an Assam Rifles trooper sustained bullet injury.

The injured youth has been identified as Limong Lungri.

He sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg.

On the other hand, an Assam Rifles trooper also sustained bullet injury and is stated to be in critical condition.

The Assam Rifles troopers reportedly responded to gunshot sounds and shot at the youths, mistaking them to be militants.

After the incident, locals of the areas gheraoed the Assam Rifles camp at Kharsang in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and protested against the force.

Heavy security has been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.