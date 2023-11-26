GUWAHATI: Several thousands of farmers, workers and employees under the banner of the Joint Platform of Farmers, Workers and Employees Joint Federation “Raaj Bhawan Chalo” programme in front of Meghdoot Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam to register their protest against anti-labour, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on Sunday.

The protest, organised jointly by INTUC, CITU, AITUC, AICCTU, AIUTUC, TUCC, HMS, Asom Rajyik Krishak Sabha, AOKS, Assam Krishi Shramik Union, AIKKMS, All Assam Farmers Association, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Janaajati Adhikar Manch.

Led by CITU state secretary Tapan Sarma, a brief meeting was held in front of Meghdoot Bhawan in which several leaders spoke on “BJP’s anti-people” policies.

The speakers expressed concern over the alleged relentless assault on the rights of workers, farmers, and employees of the Central and state governments.

They accused the BJP-led government of suppressing opposition voices and diminishing the role of dissent in the democratic process.

The rally put forth a comprehensive list of demands, including the rollback of the four labour codes, social security for all, withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, an end to contractualisation, a halt to the privatisation of public sector companies and the establishment of a guaranteed minimum support price for crops.

Other demands include setting minimum wages, amending ESI, EPF, and bonus laws, and creating social security schemes for unorganised sector workers. The protesters also seek recognition of worker status for various sectors, ensuring their rights and safety measures in their workplaces.

CITU state secretary Tapan Sarma said, “More than 12 lakh workers of the state are suffering; they are not paid the minimum wage, which is their legal right. Rather than ensuring that the workers’ rights are protected, the government is framing pro-employer legislation.”

“What the government promised before the conclusion of the farmers’ movement at Delhi borders has not been delivered. The prolonged demand of farmers for a guaranteed rate – of one and a half times the current MSP – for all crops is continuously being ignored by the government,” Sarma further said.

“If the government does not listen to our demands, we will go for vigorous movement,” he added.

The protesters’ plan to march to the Raj Bhavan was scuttled by the police and CRPF personnel. As a result, protesters continued at Meghdoot Bhavan and raised slogans against the anti-worker and anti-people policies of the government.

Later, the protestors handed over the memorandum to the President of India through the officer on special duty (OCD) to the Governor.

Several hundred farmers, workers and employees also assembled at Bongaigaon, Tezpur Silchar and Dibrugarh to raise their voices against the anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the government.