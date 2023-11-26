GUWAHATI: “As a film-maker I must bring awareness, to tell the story of how people rose from ashes and bloomed out of the shadows of a gloomy past,” producer of Karbi film ‘Mirbeen’ Dhaniram Tisso told media in an interaction programme in Goa on Sunday.

Representing the vibrant and dynamic Assamese cinema, the film Mirbeen, is one of the 15 exceptional films competing for the prestigious Golden Peacock at the ongoing 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) underway in Goa and was screened under the Indian Panorama section at the festival.

Mirbeen is a compelling tale of hope and resilience. The story follows the life of its central protagonist, Mirbeen, as she fiercely holds on to her dream in the face of relentless adversity. In her struggle, she becomes the embodiment of the Karbi people reflecting their pain and their dauntless spirit.

The Mirbeen is an authentic portrayal of the 2005 extremist strife that engulfed Karbi Anglong.

“Our film is a story about truth and facts,” said director Mridul Gupta.

Talking about the depiction of roots in the film writer Manimala Das said: “Roots are used throughout the film in many shots giving a strong symbolic arch to the storyline – where people are sustaining attacks to their very roots yet still emerging with resilience.”

Manimala Das added that the music in the film is truly organic using only traditional Karbi tunes. “We hope audiences can empathise with Karbi through our film and feel the struggle of Karbi,” said writer Manimala Das.

Manimala Das spoke about the role of handloom in the movie. “Textile often proved to be the way of recovery and redemption for the people caught in conflict in Assam. Mirbeen too draws inspiration from her childhood tales of Serdihun – the elusive Goddess of textiles in Karbi tribal beliefs. She is instilled with new give hope and purpose as she comes out victorious,” she added.

‘Mirbeen’ is the central character of the story of the film. In her childhood, Mirbeen’s grandmother instils in her the dream of doing something with the fairy tales of ‘Serdihun’ (God of textile in Karbi tribal beliefs), which sprouts the desire to make life meaningful in her mind, but fratricidal clashes and ethnic conflicts make the entire Karbi land bloody in 2005 and her life is also jeopardised.