Guwahati: ‘Mirbeen’, a Karbi language film directed by Mridul Gupta is the only feature film from Northeast that will vie for the prestigious Golden Peacock Award at the ongoing 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India being held in Goa.

The stellar lineup of exceptional films consists of 12 International and three Indian films.

Recognizing excellence in filmmaking, the Golden Peacock Award is among the most esteemed film honours in the world.

The jury for this year comprises veterans in the cinema industry such as Spanish Cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine, French film producers Jerome Paillard and Catherine Dussart, Australian film producer Helen Leake, along with acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor who is also the Chairperson of the Jury.

‘Mirbeen’, the Karbi feature film directed by Mridul Gupta and produced by Dhaniram Tisso, has been selected in the feature film category and is the only film from Assam and the Northeast to find a place in the prestigious forum.

Mirbeen is the central character of this story. In her childhood, her grandmother instilled in her the dream of doing something with the fairy tales of Serdihun (God of textiles in Karbi tribal beliefs), which sprouts the desire to make life meaningful in her mind. But fratricidal clashes and ethnic conflicts made the entire Karbi land bloody in 2005 and her life is also jeopardized.

The story and script is done by Manimala Das while the director of photography is Pradip Doimari. Tarali Sharma has done the music.