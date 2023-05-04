Guwahati: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that registered hawkers who comply with the state’s laws will be relocated to government-owned market complexes.

He informed that they will be relocated to complexes such as MUDA, Polo Market, and the parking lot at Iewduh.

The project to make Khyndailad (Police Bazar) a pedestrian zone will commence in June, and two parts of the area leading towards Jail Road from PB Point and Umsohsun will be pedestrianized.

Lyngdoh explained that the streets of Shillong do not belong to any particular group of individuals, and the most affected people in the city are pedestrians.

He added that the government will persuade the hawkers to comply with the law of the land and that no one is above the law.

The minister further emphasized that the decision to declare Khyndailad as a pedestrian zone is to encourage people to walk around, enjoy good music, and witness how Shillong is a music capital.

Young singers will be encouraged to perform in the area, and it will be more in the interest of the citizens of Shillong to have musicians around instead of hearing hawkers shouting.

Lyngdoh urged hawkers to cooperate with the government’s initiative and comply with the rules and regulations of the state.