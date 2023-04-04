SHILLONG: The Khasi students’ union (KSU) has reiterated its stand on the implementation of inner line permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya.

On Tuesday (April 04), the KSU once again clarified its stand stating that it is opposed to any kind of railway projects in Meghalaya without special protection for indigenous local populace.

The KSU, however, has stated that it is willing to discuss railway projects in Meghalaya if the central government agrees to implement ILP system in the state.

The KSU made this statement on Tuesday (April 04) while commemorating Khasi National Awakening Day.

The students’ body stated that they are likely to discuss a number of open issues plaguing Meghalaya during its general executive committee meeting.

The issues that are likely to be discussed in the meeting include: Assam-Meghalaya border issue, inclusion of Khasi language in the eight schedule and relocation of Harijan Colony in Shillong, among others.

Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the concerned state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

There are ongoing demands for the introduction of ILP in Meghalaya to regulate entry of outsiders into the state.