Shillong: Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) president KP Pangniang has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the government on the second phase of border talks despite not being part of the regional committee.

Pangniang stated that he hopes the committee will take wise decisions to settle the border issue amicably.

Regarding the Sohiong seat elections, Pangniang said that the party’s candidate, Sandondor Ryntathiang, is preparing on the ground, and the outcome depends on the public mandate.

When asked about the UDP’s reliance on the sympathy factor, Pangniang refrained from commenting, saying that he was unaware of the ground situation.

Also Read: Meghalaya | Ex-MLA Hamletson Dohling appointed as advisor to CM Conrad Sangma

Pangniang acknowledged the setbacks faced by the HSPDP in the previous election due to two sitting MLAs joining other parties before the polls.

Also Read: Assam | AAP’s meeting in Guwahati was a flop show: State BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita

He expressed satisfaction with the two seats won by the party, given their need to prepare from the ground level.

Regarding the HSPDP’s participation in the MDA 2.0 government, Pangniang clarified that the party did not demand any cabinet berths. However, the NPP requested the party’s involvement, and the HSPDP is content with one berth shared by two of its legislators.