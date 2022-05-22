Tura: An electrician who was working for a private power company for the installation of electrical systems was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live electric line in Damalgre of South West Garo Hills district.

The incident was reported on Saturday evening as he was fixing a line on a post in the Damalgre area of Rerapara block, 15 km from Tura.

The deceased has been identified as Meher Ali, 32, a resident of Teporpara village.

Also Read: Assam: Batadrava Police should have called backup force on time, says MLA Sibamoni Bora

He was repairing electrical connectivity in Damalgre.

MeECL said that the deceased was engaged with a private firm.

The firm was tasked with line connections and the installation of meters.

A few locals and his colleague did try to save him but before he could get any medical attention, he died on the spot.

An investigation by the police has been initiated.

Also Read: Assam: Houses of Batadrava Police Station vandalism accused demolished

The police will investigate the reason how a person can be engaged in such a high-risk job when there was a live wire passing alongside.