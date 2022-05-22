Guwahati: Batadroba legislator, Sibamoni Bora condemning the vandalism of the Batadrava Police Station, said that a third power may be involved in the incident.

Speaking to the media, Bora said that there should be a thorough investigation into the matter.

She further said that there seem to be a third party involved in the incident and questioned the police why there were no attempts to call immediate backup force as the situation was turning tense.

The legislator also demanded strict actions against all the persons involved in the vandalism of the police station.

“The police were given supreme power in the state, why did they not resort to blank fire when the mob was turning violent?”, she questioned.

She further said that only a proper investigation will unearth the reasons behind “such a horrific incident”.

“No one should ever dare to commit such a crime as burning down a police station”, she added.

She added that proceedings should have been followed as per law.

Following the vandalism of the Batadrava Police Station, the Nagaon Police and Administration have demolished several houses in the Salnabari area belonging to the people involved in the incident.

As per locals, the police along with the administration demolished around seven structures.

The houses belonged to the people who vandalised the Batadrava Police Station after their relative, Safiqul Islam had died in police custody, a local said.

The locals claimed that although there were claims of the structures being illegal and the owners being termed to be encroachers, they (relatives of Safiqul) had purchased the property and had been living in the villages for more than a century now.

Another local of the area said that they condemn the vandalism of the police station but then again they too opposed the “illegal demolition” of the houses.

They said that no notices were served and no one was allowed to come to the area during the demolition.

The locals also said that the house of the deceased was also demolished.

It may be mentioned that on Saturday, a fish seller belonging to Salnabari died in police custody.

The family accused the police of demanding a bribe but since the family was not able to arrange the demands, he was assaulted and beaten to death inside custody.

However, the police have denied the allegations made by the family and said that Safiqul Islam (39) was brought to Batadrava Police Station on May 20 at 9:30 PM after receiving a complaint of him being drunk.

DGP Mahanta further said, “He was in fact lying on a public road before he was brought in. He was booked after medical check-up. The next day he was released and handed over to his wife. His wife even gave him some water/food. Later he complained of sickness and he was taken to two hospitals, one after another. Unfortunately, he was declared dead.”

He added, “We take this unfortunate death very seriously and have put the Batadrava Thana OC on suspension and rest of the staff Closed.”

However, the police or the administration till the filing of this report had not disclosed the grounds on which the houses were demolished.