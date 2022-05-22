Guwahati: A couple was found dead under mysterious conditions in Karbi Anglong’s Bokajan on Saturday.

The dead bodies of the couple were found in a semi-decomposed state and it was suspected that they might have died at least two days ago.

They were identified as Rupai Saikia and Jengeri Saikia. Both were residents of Dilaojan.

The dead bodies were recovered by the police and were sent for post-mortem.

Their dead bodies were found by their son, Nipen Saikia in the backyard of their house.

He immediately informed the locals and village headman about it.

The police recovered the bodies and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police have also detained Nipen for questioning.

Their son, Nipen has claimed that he does not know anything and was out of station for a few days.

The police are now investigating all angles of the case.