Guwahati: As floods and landslides continue to hit Assam, the NF Railways has cancelled 11 pairs of train services operating in the Lumding – Badarpur Hill Section.

The NFR on Saturday stated that due to waterlogging and landslides between Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao, Bandarkhal – Ditokcherra and other several locations in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section of Lumding division, 11 pairs of train services have been cancelled and 5 pairs of train services partially cancelled and short terminated or short originated. These trains are as under-

Cancellation of trains:

Train No. 12503 Bangalore Cant – Agartala express, commencing journey on 31st May, and 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Bangalore Cant and Agartala.

Train No. 12504 Agartala – Bangalore Cant express, commencing journey on 28th May and 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Bangalore Cant.

Train No.14620 Firozpur Cant – Agartala express, commencing journey on 23rd, 30th May, and 6th, 13th 20th & 27th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Firozpur Cant and Agartala.

Train No. 14619 Agartala – Firozpur Cant Express, commencing journey on 26th May and 2nd, 9th, 16th & 23rd and 30th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Firozpur Cant.

Train No. 14037 Silchar- New Delhi Purvottar Sampark Kranti Express, commencing journey on 23rd, & 30th May, 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th June and 4th July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Silchar and New Delhi.

Train No. 14038 New Delhi – Silchar Purvottar Sampark Kranti Express, commencing journey on 26th May, 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between New Delhi and Silchar.

Train No. 15626 Agartala – Deoghar Express, commencing journey on 28th May, 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Deoghar.

Train No. 15625 Deoghar- Agartala Express, commencing journey on 30th May, 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Deoghar and Agartala.

Train No. 15641 Silchar- New Tinsukia Express, commencing journey on 28th May, 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Silchar and New Tinsukia.

Train No. 15642 New Tinsukia- Silchar Express, commencing journey on 29th May, 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between New Tinsukia and Silchar.

Train No. 20501 Agartala – Anand Vihar Terminus Tejas Express, commencing journey on 23rd & 30th May and 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Anand Vihar Terminus.

Train No. 20502 Anand Vihar Terminus- Agartala Tejas Express, commencing journey on 25th May and 1st, 8th, 15th & 22nd & 29th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Anand Vihar Terminus and Agartala.

Train No. 01665 Rani Kamlapati – Agartala Special, commencing journey on 26th May and 2nd, 9th, 16th & 23rd & 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Rani Kamlapati and Agartala.

Train No. 01666 Agartala- Rani Kamlapati Special, commencing journey on 22nd & 29th May and 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th June and 3rd July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Rani Kamlapati.

Train No. 15615/15616 Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati Express, commencing journey from 23rd May to 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.

Train No. 15611 Guwahati – Silchar Express, commencing journey on 23rd, 26th, 28th & 30th May and 2nd , 4th, 6th, 9th, 11th, 13th, 16th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.

Train No. 15612 Silchar – Guwahati Express, commencing journey on 25th, 27th & 29th May and 1st , 3rd, 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th June and 1st July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati.

Train No. 07030 Secunderabad – Agartala Special, commencing on 23rd and 30th May and 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Secunderabad and Agartala.

Train No. 07029 Agartala- Secunderabad Special, commencing on 27th May, 3rd, 10th, 17th & 24th June and 1st July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Secunderabad.

Train No. 15888/15887 Guwahati – Badarpur Junction – Guwahati Tourist Express, commencing on 25th & 28th May and 1st, 4th, 8th, 11th, 15th, 18th, 22nd, 25th and 29th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Badarpur Junction.

Partially Cancelled/Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:

Train No. 13173 Sealdah – Agartala Kanchanjunga Express, commencing journey on 22th, 24th,26th 27th, 29th & 31st May, 2022 and 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 26th & 28th June, 2022 will be short terminated at Lumding and partially cancelled between Lumding and Agartala.

Train No. 13174 Agartala – Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, commencing journey on 24th, 26th, 28th, 29th & 31st May, 2022 and 2nd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 28th & 30th June, 2022 will be short originated at Lumding and partially cancelled between Agartala and Lumding.

Train No. 13175 Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjunga Express, commencing journey on 23rd, 25th, 28th & 30th May and 1st, 4th, 6th, 8th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 20th, 22nd, 25th and 27th June, 2022 will be short terminated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Silchar.

Train No. 13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, commencing journey on 25th, 27th & 30th May and 1st, 3rd, 6th, 8th, 10th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th June 2022 will be short originated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Lumding.

Train No. 02983 Bangalore Cant. – Agartala Express, commencing journey from 27th May, 2022 to 3rd June, 2022 will be short terminated at Guwahati and remains partially cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.

Train No. 02984 Agartala – Bangalore Cant. Express, commencing journey on 31st May, 2022 will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.

Train No. 12515 Coimbatore – Silchar Express, commencing journey on 22nd & 29th May and 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th June, 2022 will be short terminated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.

Train No. 12516 Silchar – Coimbatore Express, commencing journey on 24th & 31st May and 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th June, 2022 will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati.

Train No.12507 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar Express, commencing journey on 17th, 24th & 31st May and 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th June, 2022 will be short terminated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.

Train No. 12508 Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, commencing journey on 26th May and 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th June, 2022 will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that till Saturday morning, there were 14 deaths in the current pre-monsoon floods and landslides and over 8 lakh people were affected in 29 of the state’s 34 districts.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials said that four new deaths were reported in Cachar (2), Nagaon, and Lakhimpur districts.