Guwahati: The Officer-in-Charge of the Batadrava Police Station has been suspended as he failed the mob from vandalising the police station on Saturday.

As per police sources, the Officer-in-Charge, Kumud Gogoi as well as other officials of the police station will face suspension and strict action as they escaped from the site when a mob was setting the police station on fire.

All the officials of the police station will be changed soon.

An inquiry on the incident is underway and people who are involved in the act of vandalism, as well as a riot-like situation, will also face strict action.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “We take the unfortunate death of Safiqul Islam very seriously and have put the OC of Batadraba thana on suspension and rest of the staff Closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No two thoughts.”

It may be mentioned that on Saturday an irate mob from Batadrava had set the police station on fire following the custodial death of a local fish trader.

The police have said that the deceased, Safiqul Islam (39) was brought to Batadrava Police Station on May 20 at 9:30 PM after receiving a complaint of him being drunk.

His family members accused the officials of the police station of demanding a bribe which included a duck to release him.

They then claimed that as they were unable to arrange the Rs 20 thousand, they only gave the officials a duck.

Due to this, the police personnel of the police station assaulted Safiqul which led to his death.

The family also claimed that the police did not inform them about the death and they were only aware of it as they reached the hospital.

DGP Mahanta further said, “He was in fact lying on a public road before he was brought in. He was booked after medical check-up. The next day he was released and handed over to his wife. His wife even gave him some water/food. Later he complained of sickness and he was taken to two hospitals, one after another. Unfortunately, he was declared dead.”

He added, “We take this unfortunate death very seriously and have put the Batadrava Thana OC on suspension and rest of the staff Closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to law. No two ways about it.”

He added, “What took place later that day, we all know. Some local bad elements took law onto their own hands and burnt down the thana. These bad elements came in all forms women, men, young and old. But the preparedness with which they came, the ferocious & organised attack they staged on police force has made us think deeper.”

The DGP further added that the police suspect the ones involved in the vandalism were not “grieving relatives” of the dead, but were “bad characters and their relatives with criminal records”.

He added, ?”RECORDS” were there within the thana. Proof, incrementing evidence- all burnt down.”

He further added, “So don’t think this is a simple action-reaction incident. There is much more to it.”

The DGP further assured that the department will not let go any police personnel found guilty and will act even tougher against elements who think that they can “escape the Indian justice system”, by burning down Police Stations.