Guwahati: An irate mob in Nagaon’s Batadrava vandalized and set the Batadrava Police Station on fire accusing the police of “murdering” a person.

As per reports, the officials of the Batadrava Police Station had detained a fish trader of the Salnabari area in Batadrava and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 thousand and a duck.

However, the family alleged that as they were only able to afford the duck, the police assaulted the detained person identified as Safikul Islam and killed him in custody.

The family accused the police of intentionally murdering the person for denying them a bribe.

The family claimed Safikul was detained by the police on Friday while he was out to sell fish for no reason.

However, on Saturday when they went to check on Safikul, the family was told that he was in the hospital as his health deteriorated last night.

The family said that when they went to the hospital, they were told that he died and was in the morgue.

Following this, the family and locals went to confront how it happen and were allegedly misbehaved by the officials on duty.

The locals in anger vandalised the police station and assaulted officials present.

Reports claimed that some of the police officials escaped from the spot.

The locals had also set fire to the building which was later controlled by the fire and emergency services.

However, various documents and weapons as well as money were turned to ashes.

Three persons were arrested for being connected with the vandalism.

Superintendent of Police Leena Doley speaking about the issue said that the person was detained last night in a drunk state from Bhumuraguri.