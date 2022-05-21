Guwahati: In view of the dip in Covid-19 cases, the Assam government has decided close the ‘Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme’.

“In view of the gradual decline of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Country in general and in the State in particular and in view of the decreasing number of cases and resultant nil fatalities due to COVID-19 in the State, the State Government has decided to close the ‘Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme’,” said an official statement on Friday.

The application form in the portal https://cmcovidsupport.assam.gov.in has already been closed and no further applications in any form shall be entertained with effect from the date of closure, it added.

The Assam government in June last year, launched the Sishu Seva Scheme’for children who lost their parents to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Under the chief minister’s Sishu Seva scheme, children received a fixed deposit of Rs 781,000 with a monthly interest of Rs 3,500 till they attain the age of 24.

The principal amount of Rs 781,000 will be credited to the account of the beneficiary. Apart from this, children also received a laptop and a skill-based education. Girls of marriageable age received Rs 50,000 and one tola gold under the Arundhati scheme.