A one-man inquiry commission, headed by a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court, has been constituted

Guwahati: The Assam government has set up two panels to investigate alleged anomalies in civil services examinations conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in 2014 and decide on the action to be taken in connection with the inquiry report on the conduct of civil service examinations-2012 (CCE-2013).

The Assam Government constituted a one Man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma to inquire into the alleged malpractices in the conduct of CCE, 2014.

The Commission shall have to inquire into the allegations of anomalies and malpractices in the conduct of CCE, 2014, said an official statement on Friday and will submit its report within 6 months from May 20, 2022.

The Assam government also set up a five-member panel to examine the report of an inquiry commission regarding malpractices in the conduct of APSC’s civil service examinations-2012 (CCE-2013).

The Committee will be headed by Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary, Assam and Niraj Verma, Principal Secretary, Personnel Department will be the Member Convener.

On the other hand, Paban Kumar Barthakur, Addl Chief Secretary, Transformation & Development and Personnel Department and Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police, Assam will act as members of the Committee.

Further Nalin Kohli, Learned Additional Advocate General will give assistance to the Committee on legal matters, added the statement.

The Committee will examine the report and suggest action and will submit its report within a period of two months.

The committee will examine the inquiry commission report and suggest whether the entire results of the CCE-2013 be set aside and in case such a recommendation is made, whether the candidates would be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following the basic principles of natural justice.

“In view of the differing nature of ‘omissions’ – ranging from ab increase of marks, change of answer-scripts to complete absence of answer scripts which have come to light, would the action be uniform or graded, depending on the nature of irregularity,” the statement added.