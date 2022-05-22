Guwahati: Following the vandalism of the Batadrava Police Station, the Nagaon Police and Administration have demolished several houses in the Salnabari area belonging to the people involved in the incident.

As per locals, the police along with the administration demolished around seven structures.

The houses belonged to the people who vandalised the Batadrava Police Station after their relative, Safiqul Islam had died in police custody, a local said.

The locals claimed that although there were claims of the structures being illegal and the owners being termed to be encroachers, they (relatives of Safiqul) had purchased the property and had been living in the villages for more than a century now.

The locals said that the deceased was a poor man who earned a living by selling fish.

Another local of the area said that they condemn the vandalism of the police station but then again they too opposed the “illegal demolition” of the houses.

They said that no notices were served and no one was allowed to come to the area during the demolition.

The locals also said that the house of the deceased was also demolished.

It may be mentioned that on Saturday, a fish seller belonging to Salnabari died in police custody.

The family accused the police of demanding a bribe but since the family was not able to arrange the demands, he was assaulted and beaten to death inside custody.

However, the police have denied the allegations made by the family and said that Safiqul Islam (39) was brought to Batadrava Police Station on May 20 at 9:30 PM after receiving a complaint of him being drunk.

DGP Mahanta further said, “He was in fact lying on a public road before he was brought in. He was booked after medical check-up. The next day he was released and handed over to his wife. His wife even gave him some water/food. Later he complained of sickness and he was taken to two hospitals, one after another. Unfortunately, he was declared dead.”

He added, “We take this unfortunate death very seriously and have put the Batadrava Thana OC on suspension and rest of the staff Closed.”

However, the police or the administration till the filing of this report had not disclosed the grounds on which the houses were demolished.