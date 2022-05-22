Guwahati: Assam Floods and back to back landslides have claimed 18 lives in the state till Saturday.

As per data by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) at least 13 people were confirmed to have died in floods while the rest were in landslides.

On Saturday, one person was reported missing.

A total of 8,39,691 populations of 3,246 villages in 32 districts in flood including 6 districts affected by landslides till Saturday.

While a total of 100,732.43 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods.

At least 24,749 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of SDRF, NDRF and volunteers while 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas.

A total of 92,124 inmates are staying in these relief camps

Public Health Engineering Department is making arrangements to supply sufficient water to

over 4,000 pre-identified relief camps in Assam.

NHAI has assured to restore the National Highway from Jatinga to Harangajao in Dima Hasao within 1 week.

ASDMA deployed nodal officers along with the satellite phones for sharing information

from the disaster site to test the emergency communication.

Along with this, the Hojai district was released an additional budget of Rs 3 crore for providing Gratuitous Relief to flood-affected people.