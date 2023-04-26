Shillong: Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal on Wednesday said that load shedding in the state will continue until there is some relief in the grid.

Despite this, he stated that the department is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the duration of load shedding is reduced.

In a media briefing on power purchase, the minister revealed that the high rate of power is making it difficult for the government to purchase the necessary amount of power.

Also Read: Assam: Tea garden worker injured in leopard attack in Dibrugarh

He added that the unavailability of power is also a concern. “There is no financial crunch, but we can only buy up to a certain limit and cannot go beyond that as it will put us in a difficult situation,” he said.

The minister also mentioned that the shutdown of power projects like Kopili stage-I of 200 MW, Khandong power station of 50 MW, and Kopili stage-II of 25 MW have severely impacted the state of Meghalaya. These projects account for a significant share of the state’s power supply.

Also Read: Assam: Section 144 in Nagaon’s Kaliabor after tiger scare

Moreover, the Leshka power project has been completely shut down due to the lack of water.

Mondal further reviewed the water level of the Umiam and warned that the project may have to be shut down if the water level continues to fall.

The power crisis in Meghalaya has led to load shedding, which has caused inconvenience to the people.