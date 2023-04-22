Nongpoh: Mayralborn Syiem, the legislator from the Nongpoh constituency, expressed his opinion that medical colleges should be established in Meghalaya, especially in Ri Bhoi district.

He urged students and professionals to pursue careers in the healthcare industry.

Syiem noted that there have been efforts to establish a medical college in Meghalaya since 2012-2013, and while the Tura Medical College has begun to take shape, the Shillong Medical College has yet to be established.

He expressed hope that a central or state-aided college would soon be set up.

Syiem emphasized the importance of having “home-grown” talent to work in the medical college and referred to the newly inaugurated AIIMs in Guwahati, where medical professionals and faculty from different parts of the Northeast were called upon to serve the state.

Finally, Syiem expressed his hope that the MDA 2.0 government would work to establish a medical college in Ri Bhoi, which has been designated as an “Aspirational District” by NITI Aayog.