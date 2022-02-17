Meghalaya government is committed to see through the proposed peace talks between the banned insurgent outfit HNLC and the government.

This was stated by chief minister of Meghalaya – Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, met union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in New Delhi and discussed in lengths the proposed peace talks with HNLC.

CM Conrad Sangma said: “I am hopeful that we can take the proposed peace talks with HNLC forward. I want peace in Meghalaya and entire Northeast.”

Also read: Meghalaya: Two detained with explosives in Byrnihat

He said that the Meghalaya government will try to bring an end to the proposed peace process with the HNLC with an amicable solution.

“I am hopeful that we can begin peace process with HNLC to attain total peace in Meghalaya,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Earlier, on February 8, banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), had stated that it is ready for peace talks and that too, without any pre-conditions.

Saiñkupar Nongtraw, general secretary of HNLC, had issued a statement to announce the outfit’s decision to come forward for peace talks.

Also read: Keen to take proposed HNLC peace talks to logical conclusion: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

“After receiving a lot of requests in the last few days from elders and some social organizations, we (the HNLC) have decided to give peace a chance once again,” Nongtraw said.

“As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,” the HNLC leader said.

The banned outfit has been fighting for a sovereign homeland for the tribal Khasi population of Meghalaya.

Nongtraw claimed they continue to defend the right of the jaidbynriew (indigenous Khasi) population.

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: BJP national president JP Nadda releases party manifesto, key highlights

The HNLC leader said ‘killing’ of the former general secretary Cherishterfield Thangkhiew last year had derailed the peace process.

Nongtraw claimed that Thangkhiew was in favour of the peace talks and he was assigned the task to carry forward the peace initiative with New Delhi.

“As assured by some elders, the peace talks shall provide an excellent opportunity for the government to strengthen peace in the region,” the HNLC leader said.