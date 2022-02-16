Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has said that the NPP-led MDA government in the state is keen to take the proposed peace talks with the HNLC to a logical conclusion.

“We are very keen to take this discussion (peace talks) forward and bring it to its logical conclusion,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Conrad Sangma made this statement while speaking to the media in New Delhi, where he is slated to meet officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“They (HNLC) have written to the government saying that they are ready for unconditional talks within the ambit of the constitution. I come here to further discuss it with MHA,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Also read: Money from illegal coal mining funding insurgency in Meghalaya, alleges TMC leader Mukul Sangma

Conrad Sangma was earlier reported to meet officials of the MHA on Tuesday. However, the meeting is now reported to be held on Wednesday.

Earlier, on February 8, banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), had stated that it is ready for peace talks and that too, without any pre-conditions.

Saiñkupar Nongtraw, general secretary of HNLC, issued a statement to announce the outfit’s decision to come forward for peace talks.

“After receiving a lot of requests in the last few days from elders and some social organizations, we (the HNLC) have decided to give peace a chance once again,” Nongtraw said.

Also read: Case registered against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma under sections of IPC: Telangana police

“As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,” the HNLC leader said.

The banned outfit has been fighting for a sovereign homeland for the tribal Khasi population of Meghalaya.

Nongtraw claimed they continue to defend the right of the jaidbynriew (indigenous Khasi) population.

The HNLC leader said ‘killing’ of the former general secretary Cherishterfield Thangkhiew last year had derailed the peace process.

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: Top NPF leadership, Nagaland CM campaigns in Naga dominated areas

Nongtraw claimed that Thangkhiew was in favour of the peace talks and he was assigned the task to carry forward the peace initiative with New Delhi.

“As assured by some elders, the peace talks shall provide an excellent opportunity for the government to strengthen peace in the region,” the HNLC leader said.