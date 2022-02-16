Top leadership of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) along with Nagaland chief minister and NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio are in Manipur’s Senapati district for campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio is campaigning for the candidates of the NPF party in the Naga dominated areas in Manipur.

The NPF has fielded candidates in ten Assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the three districts of Ukhrul, Senapati and Chandel.

Top NPF leaders including former chief minister TR Zeliang and party general secretary Achumbemo Kikon are also present in the election event.

NPF candidates:

Langhu Paulhring Anal (Chandel), Dangsawa Korungthang Maring (Tengnoupal), Leishiyo Keishing (Phungyar), Ram Muivah (Ukhrul), Khashim Vashum (Chingai), Khaho Siile Antony (Karong), Losii Dikho (Mao), M Francis Ngajokpa (Tadubi), Awangbow Newmai (Tamei) and Khangthuanang Panmei (Tamenglong).

Elections to 60-seat Manipur Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases – February 27 and March 3.