Shillong: The Meghalaya Police has detained two persons and seized a huge cache of explosives near the inter-state border in the Ri-Bhoi district.

The two were apprehended based on specific information during checking by the officials of the Byrnihat police outpost.

During the checking, a car bearing registration number AS-01LC-1112 was intercepted but the car attempted to flee.

The police team then reportedly pursued the car and intercepted it a few kilometres away.

After checking the car, the police found 12 cartons of gelatin sticks and 24 packets of electric detonators.

The police detained the two occupants of the car immediately.

They informed the police that the explosives were being taken to the Rani Bazar for sale.

They also informed that they had brought the explosives from Jaintia Hills.

It has been suspected that the explosives were meant to be sold to unauthorized stone quarries.