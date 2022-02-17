NEW DELHI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is likely to resumes operations of oil wells located on the disputed area along the Assam-Nagaland border soon.

The Union home ministry is stepping in to resolve the dispute between the two state governments.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla held discussions to allay concerns of the two states, after which teams from the Centre visited Nagaland in a bid to help resume operations, ET reported.

Also Read : Centre stops work from home for employees, resumes biometric system

While the Assam government has allowed the resumption of operations of the oil wells, a response from Nagaland is awaited.

The chief secretaries of Assam and Nagaland attended the meeting called by Bhalla and assured that drilling operations would be resumed.

Exploration and production activities were stopped at three oil wells – Khoragha, Khoraghat and Nambar – in June last year by the Nagaland government for allegedly not obtaining prior permission before starting drilling activities.

Officials said the area where the drilling wells are located has a large Naga population and is among which are a matter of dispute between Nagaland and Assam.

Also Read : Counter Chinese Belligerence in the East?

While Assam claims it to be its area, Nagaland says the people there are Naga speaking and hence it is part of Nagaland.