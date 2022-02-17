Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah on Thursday said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the king of lies.

Speaking to the media, Borah said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma has betrayed everyone he has ever been close with. He used lies to get closer with people including former CMs of Assam.”

He further stated that Himanta Biswa Sarma was never chosen as the Chief Minister by the people of Assam.

Also Read: ONGC likely to resume operations along Assam-Nagaland border soon

“People in Majuli had voted for Sarbananda Sonowal hoping that he would remain the CM but Himanta Biswa Sarma conspired against him to become the Chief Minister”, he added.

He further said that Majuli’s candidate from the BJP is alleged of encroaching 200 bighas of land but the Chief Minister of Assam has never spoken a word regarding this corrupt practice.

He added that over the years, the CM has been using “six months” as the tag line for getting certain work done in the state but the said six months never arrive.

Also Read: Assam Baibhav award presented to Ratan Tata in Mumbai

“The PM and CM, both use the same tag line to dupe people into voting for them”, he added.