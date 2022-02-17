IMPHAL: BJP national president JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and state BJP president A Sharda Devi were also present during the release of the manifesto.

Key highlights:

Good governance

Expand the coverage of doorstep delivery of all central and state government schemes under the Go To Village and Go To Hills.

Introduce One Sub Division One Product scheme to give a boost to indigenous products.

Start the Aspirational Block Programme with a special emphasis on the holistic development of aspirational blocks.

Welfare of senior citizens

Monthly pension will be increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1000.

Boosting entrepreneurship

Establishment of Rs 100 crore start-up Manipur fund to provide zero-interest loans of up to Rs 25 lakhs.

To give interest free loans to MSMEs for technology upgradation, capital requirements and to enable better market access.

Girls education

Free scooty to all meritorious college going girls of Manipur.

“Girls from the economically weaker sections and the backward sections will be given an incentive of Rs 25,000 for their education and development,” BJP national president JP Nadda said in Imphal.

Free laptops to all meritorious students passing class 12th

Skill development

To establish the Manipur Skill University.

Boosting tourism

To establish the Loktak mega eco-tourism project.

Fo-Fo trains (follow foothills train) would be launched.

To incentivise homestay owners with cash incentives and subsidies.

Health sector

Establish AIIMS in the state.