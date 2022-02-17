IMPHAL: Former chief spokesperson of Manipur BJP Chongtham Bijoy Singh has filed a petition against state party Chief Adhikarimayum Sarda Devi for “unconstitutionally” removing him from the party.

Bijoy Singh filed the suit at a local court in Imphal West district against state BJP president Sarda Devi under Section 34 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963, with a prayer for declaration with consequential reliefs.

While hearing the case via video conferencing, the Court of the Civil Judge (junior division) of Imphal West has summoned the BJP chief to appear before the court on February 24.

“You are hereby summoned to appear in this court in person or by a pleader duly instructed, and able to answer all material in question relating to this application on February 24 at 10:30 am to answer the claim,” said civil judge in-charge Heeralata Moirangthem in a order.

The BJP chief was also directed to file on the day a written statement in her defence and to produce the same on the said day.

Manipur BJP chief Sarda Devi has expelled the party spokesman Bijoy Singh for six years for violating the party’s rules and regulations.