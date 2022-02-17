GUWAHATI: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has underlined the need for the Naga peace deal to provide the same privileges and protection for every Naga living in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur besides within the state.

Addressing an election rally at Senapati in Manipur on Wednesday he said that Naga movement is not a total failure and it is a partial success already.

“We should not say that the Naga movement is a total failure. It is a partial success already. From my discussions with the central government, I can say that if we can take a settlement now, collectively and unitedly, multiple opportunities and platforms will come for our youths,” TOI quoted Rio as saying.

The central government has recognized our unique history and recognised the Naga movement as a political issue and these are big things for us, Rio said.

He added that there was no state in the country where so many privileges and protections have been given as in Nagaland state.

He said that the Nagas are not only in Nagaland but they are also in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

“We want the same privileges and protection to be extended to all Nagas wherever they are living in India,” Rio added.

Rio said Nagaland wants the AFSPA to be removed from the state, except in areas on the international boundary with Myanmar and the inter-state boundaries with its neighbours.

Rio termed the killing of 13 innocents at Oting by Army’s Special Forces and another person at Mon by Assam Rifles in Nagaland last December as a “mistake” committed “because of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.”