Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb will arrive in Manipur on Friday to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb will be in Manipur for a two-day campaigning tour, where is stated to take part in rallies and roadshows.

Tripura BJP MP Pratima Bhowmik has been already campaigning in Manipur for the Assembly elections.

Moreover, Tripura BJP president Manik Saha is also campaigning for the party in different parts of Manipur.

Manipur is slated to go to polls in two phases – February 28 and March 5.