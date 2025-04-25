Meghalaya : Byrnihat air quality improves to ‘Moderate’ after stringent pollution controls

Guwahati: Byrnihat, once declared the most polluted city in the world in February 2025, has made remarkable progress in improving its air quality.

Recent reports indicate that the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to the ‘moderate’ category, signaling a significant shift from the previously dangerous levels of pollution.

In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) launched a series of surprise inspections and environmental audits of industries in Byrnihat and surrounding areas in March.

This move came after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma ordered immediate regulatory intervention and coordinated with the Assam government to monitor industrial activities on both sides of the state border.

The MSPCB issued a statement highlighting the positive results of these efforts. “The Chief Minister’s decisive action has been pivotal in controlling and regulating air pollution in the region. The MSPCB, alongside Assam Pollution Control officials, has conducted thorough environmental audits, issuing directives to industries to comply with pollution control norms,” the statement read.

The inspections revealed that all operational units in the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) in Byrnihat were adhering to emissions standards.

Pollution control devices, online emission monitoring systems, water sprinklers, and surveillance cameras were found in place. Non-operational units were also equipped with monitoring infrastructure, ready to comply with regulations once they resumed operations.

Earlier, during inspections in January and February, the MSPCB had issued closure notices and imposed penalties on industries violating pollution norms. These units were allowed to reopen by mid-March after implementing corrective measures.

Recent air quality data from manual monitoring stations in Byrnihat during the third week of April recorded an average AQI of 110, while the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at 13th Mile Tamulkuchi in Assam showed an AQI of 123 on April 21.

Both readings are classified in the ‘moderate’ category, a significant improvement from the “severe” pollution levels seen earlier this year.

Officials attribute the improvement to the combination of stricter enforcement, effective emission control systems, sporadic rainfall, and enhanced coordination between Meghalaya and Assam’s pollution control authorities.

Looking ahead, authorities have recommended continued audits, real-time emission tracking, and further inter-state collaboration to maintain and further improve air quality in the region.