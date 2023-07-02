Shillong: Once-pristine rivers in Meghalaya are facing a devastating double blow as encroachment and pollution continue to wreak havoc on their ecosystems.

Despite repeated warnings from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) about the rising acidity levels and toxicity endangering aquatic life, little progress has been made beyond periodic water quality tests.

In an effort to monitor the situation, the MSPCB has established 54 water quality monitoring stations across the state under the National Water Monitoring Programme (NWMP).

This extensive network covers 20 rivers, four lakes, and seven springs or wells.

The MSPCB has identified several polluted stretches along various rivers in the state, including the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi in East Khasi Hills, Kyrhukhla and Lunar (tributaries of Lukha) in Myndihati, East Jaintia Hills, Umtrew Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi, Myntdu in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills, and Nanbah in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills district.

To address the issue, the MSPCB has informed the respective deputy commissioners of the districts about the deteriorating status of these water bodies, urging them to take the necessary action by formulating comprehensive plans to tackle pollution sources.

In response, the deputy commissioners have engaged with relevant departments and subsequently issued prohibitory orders against the dumping of solid and liquid waste in rivers and streams.

According to a recent MSPCB report, the pH levels in the monitored locations in East Khasi Hills ranged from 6.5 to 8.5, indicating a normal range.

However, the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers exhibited significantly low dissolved oxygen levels, with a minimum value of 0.5 mg/litre recorded near the Law College in Umshyrpi and at Mawlaw Abattoir in Umkhrah during February and March.

In contrast, other rivers maintained a dissolved oxygen concentration above 4 mg/litre, the minimum requirement for the survival of fish.

The report highlights organic matter and bacteria as the primary pollutants in these water bodies, primarily due to the direct discharge of untreated wastewater from residential and commercial centres.

The excessive volume of waste being dumped into the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers exceeds their assimilative capacity, leading to a severe decline in water quality.

In Ri-Bhoi, Umiam Lake and Umtrew River at Byrnihat have been plagued by a bio-chemical oxygen demand exceeding 3mg/litre. Additionally, these water bodies display high levels of total coliform count, indicating significant contamination.

Umiam Lake, renowned for its beauty, receives waste generated in Shillong through the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers. The Umtrew River, on the other hand, suffers from pollution stemming from residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

While the water quality of other water bodies in Meghalaya remains relatively good and suitable for various beneficial purposes, it is strongly advised against direct consumption without proper treatment and disinfection from an organized water supply system.

However, Umiam Lake and Umtrew River still hold potential for wildlife propagation, fisheries, and irrigation purposes.