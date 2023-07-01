Shillong: The United Democratic Party (UDP) chief, Metbah Lyngdoh said that his party in Meghalaya had not yet taken a definitive stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He stated that the stand on the UCC will soon be announced as discussions are still in place.

Lyngdoh clarified that the UCC primarily pertained to civil laws and not criminal laws.

He further stressed that criminal laws were already established, while the discussions around the UCC focused on civil laws.

When asked about the complexities involved, Lyngdoh acknowledged the need to consider customary and religious factors.

He pointed out the diversity of the population, including Hindus, Christians, and Muslims, and expressed the confusion surrounding which provisions to adopt.

He added that addressing this matter required extensive and detailed discussions.

It may be mentioned that while the UDP is yet to take a stance, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) already passed an official resolution urging the Union government not to implement the UCC within the 6th Schedule Areas.

Earlier, National People’s Party (NPP) President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposed goes against the country’s identity as a diverse nation.

He expressed his reservations about the concept of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

Sangma emphasized that India’s strength lies in its diversity and that any legislation, such as the UCC, should consider and respect this diversity.