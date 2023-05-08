Guwahati: Byrnihat, a town located on the border between Meghalaya and Assam, has been facing poor air quality due to the presence of over 55 industries in Assam and 20 industries in Meghalaya.

The air quality in the area is categorized as moderate to poor, with it being worse during the dry season.

To address the issue, the Forest and Environment Department has come up with an action plan to prevent air pollution and improve air quality in Byrnihat.

According to an official from the department, the installation of pollution control devices in industries will go a long way in reducing the pollution load into the environment.

Additionally, the department has organized a workshop on air pollution in Byrnihat and Shillong to create awareness among people about the issue.

The official also stated that there is not much concern about air quality in areas where most of the cement plants are located in the East Jaintia Hills district. However, he emphasized the importance of industries abiding by the norms to keep air pollution under control.

While the air quality in Byrnihat remains poor, the situation is different in Shillong where air quality is good. The government’s action plan to address air pollution in Byrnihat is a step in the right direction to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for its residents.