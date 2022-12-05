Shillong: The Anti Narcotic Task Force of Meghalaya police has arrested three people and seized a huge cache of narcotics and arms and ammunition from their possession in Garobadha in the West Garo Hills district on Sunday.

The seized narcotics substances include 98 Nitcon 10 tablets, 848 Tramadol Hydrochloride Acetaminophen & Dicyclomine Hydrochloride capsules, three mobile phones, one black air pistol, one live Shotgun cartridge, one live round of 7.62 mm ammunition and one silver colour Maruti WagonR car bearing R/No. AS-01-AK-659.

According to police officials, three arrested persons identified as Ranggam Marak alias Jona of Latrigre, Ampati, Sakwan Ch. Sangma, a resident of Wakantagre, Mukdangra and Conrad K Marak of Matchakolgre in Tura.

In a similar incident on September 23, drugs worth over Rs 18 crore were seized in Meghalaya.

The seized drugs include 3.62 kg heroin, 4,500 kg ganja, 150 gm opium, 145 bottles of cough syrup and 11,902 amphetamines tablets. 31 vehicles, 90 mobile phones and cash of Rs 24.22 lakh were also seized during the period, Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said.

“We have waged a war against drugs throughout the length and breadth of Meghalaya. During the last four months (from June to September), we have seized drugs worth Rs 18.33 crore. This is a huge recovery and credit goes to the state police, anti-narcotic task force as well as the special branch for timely collection and dissemination of intelligence,” Bishnoi said.

A total of 134 drug traffickers have been arrested in 48 cases registered so far.

Of the 134 drug traffickers, 123 are from Meghalaya and 11 from other states like Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.