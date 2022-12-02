Guwahati: The Central Recruitment Board of Meghalaya Police has released the results of the written examination for the posts of UBSI, UBC, ABC / BNC, MPRO, Firemen, Driver Firemen and Driver Constables.

Candidates can download their results from the Meghalaya Police Website i.e; www.megpolice.gov.in.

The candidates are hereby informed that the Answer Keys to all the question papers post wise have been uploaded in the website where the marks secured can be verified, said a notification.

The candidates are also informed that the list of eligible candidates to be called for the Personal Interview for all the posts will be published and uploaded shortly in the

website.

The candidates who have cleared the PET in the post of Followers are informed that the Trade Test will be conducted after completion of the Personal Interview for all the other posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the website of the Meghalaya Police i.e. megpolice.gov.in

Click on the result link given on the website of the Meghalaya Polic

Keep your login details and submit

Download Meghalaya Police Marks

Take a print out for future reference