Applications are invited for various project based positions in Central Agricultural University Imphal.

The College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the DBT funded project “Incorporation of crt RB1 allele into sweetcorn inbreds and North Eastern land races for development of bio-fortified sweet corn.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA for 1st two years and Rs. 35,000/- + HRA for 3rd year

Essential Qualification :

i) Post graduation in Genetics and Plant Breeding

ii) Qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) or equivalent examination

Desirable : Working experience in plant molecular biology

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 29, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Dean’s Office, College of Agriculture, Iroishemba, CAU, Imphal

How to apply : Candidates can bring original filled in application and biodata in plain paper along with two passport size photographs, original and attested photocopies of certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

