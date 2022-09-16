Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Managing Director. The selected candidate shall be serving as Managing Director to MeECL and its three subsidiary companies namely Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited (MePGCL) and Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited (MePTCL).

Name of post : Managing Director of MeECL & Subs.

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : He/ She should be an engineering degree holder preferably in Electrical/ Mechanical from a recognized university/Institute.

Experience :

i) He/She should have at-least 20 years of experience in Energy Sector.

ii) He/She should have professional experience of minimum five (5) years in administration and adequate exposure of working at the level of Director or an equivalent post in the power sector or in similar sector in government.

iii) Experience of working in a corporate power utility would be preferred. Must have good communication and negotiation skills.

Scale of pay : Level 1 of revised pay matrix of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited – Rs.2,09,300– 2,15,600 – 2,22,100 – 2,28,800 – 2,35,700/- (5 years) plus other admissible allowance as per policy of the Corporation.

Age :

Minimum Age: 45 Years as on 15/09/2022

Maximum Age: 55 years as on as on 15/09/2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all documents to The Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Power Department, Additional Secretariat Building, Shillong – 793001, Meghalaya by October 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

